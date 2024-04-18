Watch Now
1 dead, 2 critical after Henry Co. pursuit leads to crash in Delaware Co.

Posted at 10:59 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 10:59:54-04

MUNCIE — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a police pursuit led to a crash at a Muncie intersection.

According to Muncie PD, Delaware County crews were notified of a Henry County pursuit entering Delaware County at 6:04 a.m.

Shortly after the dispatch call, a reported crash involving the suspect vehicle and a third part vehicle occurred at the intersection of Tillotson Avenue and McGalliard Road near Ball State University.

As of 10:45 a.m., the passenger in the suspect vehicle had died. The driver of the suspect vehicle and the driver of the third part vehicle were both reported in critical conditon at IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

