INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following a crash near the Indiana State Fairgrounds this morning.

According to IMPD, just before 10 a.m. officers were called to the 3900 block of Fall Creek Parkway N. Drive for a report of crash involving multiple cars.

An adult man died at the scene. Two others were transported in serious condition from a different vehicle.

A fatal crash team is investigating this incident.