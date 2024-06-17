1 dead after crash in Greenfield, medical appointments canceled at nearby office

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and another is hospitalized following a Monday morning crash in Greenfield.

According to Greenfield PD, one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Broadway Street and Green Meadows Drive.

In total, two passenger cars and a box truck were involved in the crash, but details about what led to the crash are still unfolding.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | June 17, 7am

Greenfield PD says all appointments at the nearby Community Physicians Indiana were canceled.