Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

32-year-old Indianapolis woman dead after overnight crash in Greenwood

Gwood crash.jpeg
WRTV
Gwood crash.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

GREENWOOD — A person is dead following a crash involving a passenger car and a semi in Greenwood Wednesday morning.

According to the Greenwood Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Graham Road and Allen Road at 2:15 a.m. for a crash with entrapment.

Upon GFD's arrival, they found a car under a semi. The driver of that car, 32-year-old Irish Smith of Indianapolis, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi involved is said to be okay.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person killed in the crash after family has been notified.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | August 14, 7am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.