INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Monday night after a fire broke out inside a residence on the northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is investigating the fire after it killed 67-year-old Arthur Corbitt Monday night in the 3900 block of Devon Drive.

Fire crews reported to the fire at 9:23 p.m., according to IFD Public Information Officer Rita Reith.

Reith says Corbitt was the uncle of the female homeowner. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:32 p.m.

No firefighters were injured.