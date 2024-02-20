1 dead after single-vehicle crash on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died after a single vehicle crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 9300 block of Fall Creek Road just after midnight for a crash.

Officers located a white Pontiac crashed into a tree at the scene. A male driver had died from the crash, according to IMPD.

Preliminary investigation led IMPD to believe the driver left the roadway to the right before overcorrecting and veering off the roadway to the left and striking the tree.

The crash remains under investigation. The Marion County Coroner will provide the driver's ID at a later time.