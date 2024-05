CARMEL — One person is dead another another was injured after a fire broke out in a Carmel strip mall early Thursday morning.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, began battling the blaze around 3:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of N. Michigan Road.

A man was found dead inside the building. Another was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with injuries from the fire.

A Carmel firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The fire closed Michigan Road in both directions near 96th Street.