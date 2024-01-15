1 dead in southwest side crash Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died Monday morning after being thrown from their car on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

According to police, the crash near the intersection of Ameriplex Parkway and Exploration Drive left an adult male dead.

Preliminary investigation from emergency crews found a Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Ameriplex and another vehicle collided at some point in the early morning hours of Monday.

The driver of the Challenger was ejected from their car. They were transported to a local hospital where they died.

Investigation surrounding the crash may cause closures in the area throughout the morning.