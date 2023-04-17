1 dead, multiple transported to local hospital from overnight apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died following an apartment fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The 2-alarm fire began in the Highland Pointe Apartments near Michigan Road and 54th Street around 4:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews from heavy fire coming from the building and people jumping from balconies to escape.

At least 30 people were rescued and at least eight of those were transported to the hospital. Five of those eight suffered serious injuries.

An investigation will follow the battle, but preliminary thoughts are the fire started in the third floor.

This is a developing story.