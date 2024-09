INDIANAPOLIS — A man was hospitalized after an early Monday morning fire on the city's northeast side.

One man was transported to a local hospital for burn evaluation this morning after a fire broke out at a home in the 8300 block of Aspen Court. This is near 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

The home was a total loss, according to crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

