1 injured in Knightstown house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured Sunday after a house fire in Knightstown.

According to the Knightstown Fire Department, crews were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Jefferson Street for a fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met with a heavy fire in the front of the home and thick smoke.

Within 15 minutes the fire was brought under control and one person was in the process of being treated for injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

