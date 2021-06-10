1 killed in crash involving three semis on I-70 in Morgan County

MORGAN CO. — A person was killed in a crash involving three semi-trucks on I-70 in Morgan County on Thursday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation confirms.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. on Thursday near Little Point in the eastbound direction.

According to officials at the scene, one victim involved in the crash was critically injured.

UPDATE - we are learning from INDOT and @TotalTrafficIN that the I-70 crash near Little Point is deadly. Traffic is still being diverted off the interstate at US 231. Traffic backups in Putnam Co. Take US 40 as detour @wrtv — Lauren Casey (@Lauren_Casey) June 10, 2021

The crash impacted traffic for hours on Thursday morning clear to Putnamville in Putnam and Hendricks Counties.

WRTV will update this article with more information about the crash as it becomes available.