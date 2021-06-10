Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

1 killed in crash involving three semis on I-70 in Morgan County

items.[0].videoTitle
A crash involving three semi-trucks on Thursday morning near Little Point resulted in the death of one person, according to INDOT.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 08:32:37-04

MORGAN CO. — A person was killed in a crash involving three semi-trucks on I-70 in Morgan County on Thursday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation confirms.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash around 3 a.m. on Thursday near Little Point in the eastbound direction.

According to officials at the scene, one victim involved in the crash was critically injured.

The crash impacted traffic for hours on Thursday morning clear to Putnamville in Putnam and Hendricks Counties.

WRTV will update this article with more information about the crash as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!