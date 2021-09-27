1 killed in crash that closed I-65 NB near West 86th Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to state police.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on I-65 northbound near West 86th Street, a news release from Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionists and troopers at the scene determined a motorist in a small passenger car was driving southbound on I-65 when they went off the road into the grass median, through the cable divider and came to a stop in the northbound lanes of I-65.

A driver in a northbound Jeep Wrangler then struck the car.

Firefighters from the Pike Township Fire Department extricated the driver of the car and transported him to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The motorist in the Jeep Wrangler was hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, state police said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about five hours following the crash.