Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

1 man dead after house fire Friday morning in Plainfield

items.[0].image.alt
Plainfield Fire Department
One man died in a house fire in Plainfield on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
plainfieldfire.jpg
Posted at 7:28 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 07:30:27-04

PLAINFIELD — One man is dead following a house fire early Friday in Hendricks County, according to fire investigators.

The Plainfield Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire around 1:35 a.m. in the 8000 block of Red Bud Court, near Interstate 70 and State Road 267.

Firefighters found a man inside the house. Medics later pronounced him dead.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, and medics evaluated a neighbor for smoke inhalation.

Investigators with the Plainfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshals Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!