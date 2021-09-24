1 man dead after house fire Friday morning in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD — One man is dead following a house fire early Friday in Hendricks County, according to fire investigators.

The Plainfield Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire around 1:35 a.m. in the 8000 block of Red Bud Court, near Interstate 70 and State Road 267.

Firefighters found a man inside the house. Medics later pronounced him dead.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes, and medics evaluated a neighbor for smoke inhalation.

Investigators with the Plainfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshals Office are working to determine the cause of the fire.