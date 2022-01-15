1 person dead after building fire on West Washington Street in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after they were found inside a burning building Saturday morning on the city’s west side.

Crews with the Indianapolis and Wayne Township fire departments responded to the fire at 8:07 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Washington Street. They saw heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the building, according to IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

A person was found inside the building about 10 minutes after firefighters arrived and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been publicly released.

The person’s cause of death has not been determined.

Reith said in a press release that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating the person’s death per standard protocol.

The fire, which remains under investigation, was under control at 8:39 a.m.

Firefighters previously responded to a fire in the building on Nov. 23, 2021. One firefighter was slightly injured in that fire, Reith said.