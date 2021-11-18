1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash Wednesday night on West Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday night on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. when a motorist driving westbound on Washington Street west of Warman Avenue attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver was traveling between the double-yellow median lines and attempted to swerve back into the travel lanes when they struck the raised center median.

The collision caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which began to spin. Witnesses told police it appeared the driver attempted to overcorrect to regain control and again struck the raised center median.

The driver crossed the center line and struck two eastbound vehicles.

Medics pronounced the driver of the westbound vehicle dead at the scene. Their identity has not been publicly released.

The drivers of the two eastbound vehicles were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with complaints of pain.