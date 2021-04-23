1 person killed in crash on South Shadeland Road on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Friday morning on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Shadeland Avenue when the driver of a pickup truck traveling northbound crossed the median and struck a car driven by an off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Medics pronounced one person in the truck dead at the scene, IMPD said. A second person in the truck was transported to an area hospital, but police did not have their condition.

The off-duty IMPD officer, who was driving a personal vehicle, was also taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

South Shadeland Avenue remains closed between Interstate 465 and Brookville Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.