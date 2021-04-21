Watch
1 person seriously injured in crash involving truck and school bus

No children hurt in crash on southwest side
WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
One person was seriously injured in a crash between a truck and a Mooresville school bus on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 21, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured a crash Wednesday morning involving a truck and a Mooresville school bus on the southwest side, police said.

No children were injured in the crash that occurred before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Perimeter and High School Roads, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One person in the truck had to be extricated and was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Eldon Wheeler contributed to this report.

