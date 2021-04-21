1 person seriously injured in crash involving truck and school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously injured a crash Wednesday morning involving a truck and a Mooresville school bus on the southwest side, police said.

No children were injured in the crash that occurred before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Perimeter and High School Roads, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One person in the truck had to be extricated and was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

