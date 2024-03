INDIANAPOLIS — A person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after a fire broke out on the city's east side.

According to IFD, the person was found in the basement of the structure. Firefighters had a difficult time entering the structure due to doors being chained shut.

Signage on the building showed it to be a garden center, but it is unclear if the business was operating.

According to IFD, the structure did double as a living quarters.