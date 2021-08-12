Watch
1 student airlifted, 3 others injured in school bus crash, Monroe County sheriff says

Courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
Three students and the driver of a school bus were injured in a crash the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, 2021. One child was seriously injured and airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Posted at 11:19 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 11:44:08-04

MONROE CO. — One student was seriously injured, and three other individuals sustained minor injuries on Thursday morning when the driver of a school bus ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to police.

The Monroe County School Corporation bus was carrying four people, three students and the driver, at the time of the crash, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO Deputies were sent to the scene of the single-vehicle incident at 8:22 a.m., according to police. When they arrived, deputies reported the bus "appeared to run off of the road and struck a tree."

One of the students was seriously injured and airlifted to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. An initial update on the child's condition was not made available.

Two other students and the bus driver sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The ages of the students involved are 7, 9, and 12.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing by MCSO and the Indiana State Police.

