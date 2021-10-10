11 shot, 2 killed in Indianapolis over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Indianapolis between early Saturday morning and Sunday night, police said.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive.
Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A few hours later before 5 a.m., police found a woman shot in the 1200 block of Windsor Street.
Medics transported her to an area hospital in critical condition, but she later died.
The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the names of both victims after families are notified.
Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
A full list of the weekend's shootings are below with times indicating when IMPD reported the incidents:
Saturday
- 2:31 a.m.: A person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound and was reported to be “awake and talking.”
- 8:22 a.m.: One person was “awake and breathing” after they were shot in the 10200 block of Pineneedle Court.
- 10:38 p.m.: One person died after a shooting at North Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive.
Sunday
- 2:17 a.m.: A walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital was in critical condition.
- 5 a.m.: A woman shot in 1200 block of Windsor Street was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but she later died.
- 1:45 p.m.: A person walked into the Indianapolis Fire Department station in the 3400 block of Moller Road with a gunshot wound. They were reported to be in stable condition.
- 4:56 p.m.: One person was shot in the 4800 block of Dawn Drive and was reported to be “awake and breathing.”
- 7:10 p.m.: Officers responded to the 200 block of McKim Avenue where one person was shot and reported to be in critical condition.
- 10:13 p.m.: One person was in critical condition after a shooting in the 3400 block of East 36th Street.
- 10:45 p.m.: Two people were in stable condition after they walked into Eskenazi Hospital with gunshot wounds.