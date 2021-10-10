11 shot, 2 killed in Indianapolis over the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Indianapolis between early Saturday morning and Sunday night, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A few hours later before 5 a.m., police found a woman shot in the 1200 block of Windsor Street.

Medics transported her to an area hospital in critical condition, but she later died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the names of both victims after families are notified.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

A full list of the weekend's shootings are below with times indicating when IMPD reported the incidents:

Saturday



2:31 a.m.: A person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound and was reported to be “awake and talking.”

8:22 a.m.: One person was “awake and breathing” after they were shot in the 10200 block of Pineneedle Court.

10:38 p.m.: One person died after a shooting at North Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive.

Sunday

