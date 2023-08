WESTFIELD — 11 people are being transported to local hospitals after a senior citizen transport bus flipped in Hamilton County.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, crews are at the scene of a flipped transport bus on 151st Street under US 31 in Westfield. Westfield and Carmel Fire Departments are both on the scene.

11 patients have been requested for transportation to local hosptials.

