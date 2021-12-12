11-year-old boy struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the area of South Tibbs Ave. and Wicker Rd. around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a fatal hit and run accident.

Police say the 11-year-old boy was riding a small motorcycle when he was struck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators believe the driver fled east on Wicker Rd. following the accident, but they have no suspect or vehicle description to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Hit and Run officer at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

