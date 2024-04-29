Watch Now
12-year-old struck by car, dies at hospital

Posted at 9:56 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 09:56:52-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old was found dead Friday morning in an alley after they were struck by a vehicle.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 500 block of N. Elder Avenue for a report of a person down. They located a juvenile with trauma in critical condition.

The juvenile, now identified as 12-year-old Monterious Crowe, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner's Office determined the child died by being struck by a vehicle.

