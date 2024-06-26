Watch Now
12-year-old struck by driver while walking to school bus on east side

WRTV
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old girl walking toward a school bus was seriously injured Wednesday morning on the city's east side.

According to IMPD officers at the scene, a 12-year-old girl was struck by the driver of a Jeep Wrangler while in the crosswalk at Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to officers at the scene, a bus belonging to Believe Schools had their stop arm out at the location at the time of the incident.

Believe Schools tells WRTV they are hosting Indy Summer Learning Labs currently.

