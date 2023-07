OWEN COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old woman from Freedom.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Zoe Neree.

Neree is described as a 5’4″ tall black female weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. She was wearing glasses and all dark clothing.

If you have information on Zoe Neree, contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874.