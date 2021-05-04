2 children, adult sent to hospital after crash on North Keystone Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children and an adult were transported to area hospitals after a crash Tuesday morning on the north side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred after 11:30 a.m. on North Keystone Avenue near the ramp to Interstate 465.

The southbound lanes of North Keystone Avenue back to the East 96th Street intersection will be closed for an extended period time, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Conditions of the children and adult were not immediately available and police have not said what led to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

IMPD is investigating a crash in the area of Keystone Ave. and I465. Southbound lanes from Keystone Ave. and 96th Street will be closed for an extended time. Motorist are encouraged to seek alternate routes. #TrafficAlert #IMPDNEWS pic.twitter.com/lgb5Z8hLC9 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 4, 2021



