2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Deputies in Tippecanoe County are investigating after two people died and another person was seriously injured in a head-on collision early Sunday.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on US Highway 231 northbound near County Road 1050 South. When deputies arrived, they discovered two people at the scene. They have been identified as Jordyn Bise, 21, of Wolcott and Helen Probasco, 64, of Otterbein.

According to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Bise was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when for reasons unknown, traveled left of center, striking the second vehicle, a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado as it was heading southbound, driven by Probasco.

Bise wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. Probasco also sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was later removed from the driver’s seat.

The passenger riding alongside Probasco, Michael Probasco, 66, also of Otterbein, sustained serious injuries from the crash and was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for further medical treatment after he was also removed from the vehicle.

It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.