2 dead after morning house fire in Danville

Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 18, 2024
DANVILLE — Two people died Thursday morning in a house fire in Danville.

According to department officials, crews were called to the 1200 block of Cartersburg Road just before 6 a.m.

In battling the fire, search crews located a dead man and woman inside the home. Both individuals were adults and believed to be father and daughter, according to officials.

The identities of the individuals will be released at a later date by the Hendricks County Coroner's Office.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing by the Danville Fire Department and the state fire marshal.

