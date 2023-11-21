2 firefighters transported to hospital from overnight fire on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were transported to a local hospital this morning as they battled an aggressive fire on the city's east side.

According to IFD, crews responded to a reported fire in the 200 block of N. Rural Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Within four minutes of arrival, a female firefighter called out "MAYDAY" to others after falling through the floor of the second floor and landing on the first floor of the structure. According to IFD, the collapse was caused by the joists being burned through.

Within one minute of the MAYDAY call, the firefighter was located and removed from the structure.

Both the female firefighter who fell through the floor and another firefighter were transported to the hospital with what IFD calls slight injuries.

The fire was marked under control at 3:48 a.m.

No other injuries occurred and the fire cause remains under investigation.