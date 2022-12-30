2 Henry County deputies injured in Thursday night crash

NEW CASTLE — Two Henry County deputies are recovering from non-life threatening injuries following a serious crash on State Road 3 on Thursday.

Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District are investigating a crash that the deputies to the hospital.

On Thursday around 8 p.m., Trooper Avery Weidbrodt was called to respond to the intersection on State Road 3 and Interstate 70 for a two-vehicle crash with injury that involved a Henry County Sherriff vehicle.

A release from the Indiana State Police says, when Weidbrodt arrived at the scene, he located a semi tractor and trailer driven by Gul Loqman of Yonkers, New York and the Henry County Sheriff Dodge Durango driven by Deputy Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie, Indiana.

Hafley was being trained by another deputy, Deputy Derek Bertrand, 33, of New Castle, Indiana at the time of the crash.

The deputies were responding to a Knightstown (IN) Officer's request for assistance with an individual who was resisting arrest, according to ISP.

As Deputy Hafley approached the intersection of SR 3 and I-70, the tractor trailer pulled into the intersection to enter the on ramp to I-70. Deputy Hafley did not have time to react and struck the tractor trailer.

Loqman was cited for failure to yield the right of way. He was also transported to the Henry County Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Report provided by Indiana State Police.