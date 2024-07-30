Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

2 Indy residents dead in Johnson County motorcycle crash

johnson county sheriff file.jpg
WRTV File Photo/Shea Goodpaster
FILE: Johnson County Sheriff's Office
johnson county sheriff file.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

JOHNSON COUNTY — An Indianapolis man and woman died Monday night in Johnson County after they were involved in a crash on their motorcycle.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday evening at State Road 44 and State Road 135.

The accident involves the Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Michael Merriman and a Ford F-450 truck.

46-year-old Melissa A. Fidler was a passenger on the motorcycle with Merriman. They both died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.