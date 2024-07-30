2 Indy residents dead in Johnson County motorcycle crash

JOHNSON COUNTY — An Indianapolis man and woman died Monday night in Johnson County after they were involved in a crash on their motorcycle.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday evening at State Road 44 and State Road 135.

The accident involves the Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Michael Merriman and a Ford F-450 truck.

46-year-old Melissa A. Fidler was a passenger on the motorcycle with Merriman. They both died at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.