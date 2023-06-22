2 injured in golf cart crash at Racoon Lake in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY — A husband and wife were injured Wednesday night after a golf cart crash at Raccoon Lake State Recreation Area.

Deputies from the Parke County Sheriff's Office and other crews were called to an address inside Racoon Lake on a report of an accident with injuries.

There they found a husband and wife injured after flipping their golf cart.

An investigation found the two were thrown from the cart when they swerved in an attempt to avoid a dog in the roadway.

The wife was transported to Methodist Hospital via medical helicopter. The husband was transported via ambulance to Hendricks Regional Hospital.