2 pedestrians struck, killed at separate locations overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD investigators are looking into two separate incidents from Thursday night in which pedestrians were struck and killed.

Officers were first called to the 8000 block of Rockville Road around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Next, officers on the southeast side were called to a person struck by a call in the area of Villa Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 11:45 p.m.

At both scenes, the pedestrians were pronounced dead.

In a Friday morning update, IMPD said the death at Pleasant Run Pkwy is being investigated as a homicide. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian did not stay on the scene and fled prior to officers arriving.

IMPD provided no further information.