2 people filling car with gas on I-65 in Indianapolis struck by driver, hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after they were struck by a driver as they filled a car with gas on the side of Interstate 65 on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

A driver was being helped on the shoulder by another motorist around 6:30 a.m. after they ran out of gas on the side of I-65 southbound near West 71st Street and I-465, according to Indiana State Police.

A third motorist struck the two people who were with the disabled car. State Police said medics transported them to Methodist Hospital with severe leg injuries.

Information about whether any of the injuries are considered life threatening was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.

WRTV photographer Shea Goodpaster contributed to this report.