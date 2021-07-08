2 people killed in crash Wednesday night on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died Wednesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle and car on the east side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on East New York Street struck a vehicle going northbound on Wallace Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist, a man, dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the car were transported to area hospitals. The driver, a woman, died at the hospital, according to IMPD.

None of the people involved in the crash have been identified.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.