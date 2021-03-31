2 people killed in early morning Lawrence house fire

LAWRENCE — Two people were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lawrence, according to the fire department.

Lawrence Fire Department Chief Dino Batalis said the fire at a home in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive was reported just after 4 a.m..

The house was about 75% engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews found one victim after they entered the house, and a second during a later search.

Batalis said there were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.