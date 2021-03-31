Menu

Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

2 people killed in early morning Lawrence house fire

Fire reported around 4 a.m. in 5300 block of East Hill Drive
items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Shea Goodpaster
Two people died in a fire in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive in Lawrence on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
lawrencefire.jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 08:46:07-04

LAWRENCE — Two people were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lawrence, according to the fire department.

Lawrence Fire Department Chief Dino Batalis said the fire at a home in the 5300 block of East Hill Drive was reported just after 4 a.m..

The house was about 75% engulfed when firefighters arrived. Crews found one victim after they entered the house, and a second during a later search.

Batalis said there were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!