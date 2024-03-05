2 students taken to hospital after crash involving Pike township school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Pike High School students were transported to a local hospital after suffering minor injuries Tuesday morning when their school bus was involved in a crash on the northwest side of Indy.

According to Pike Township, two students reported injuries after the crash in the area of 56th Street and Lafayette Road.

According to the Pike Township Fire Department, two people from other vehicles were also transported to local hospitals with minor injuries from the crash.

In total, 39 students from Pike High School were on the bus. All students uninjured were released to Pike Township Schools representatives, according to the fire department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.