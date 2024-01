INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers were transported to local hospitals Monday morning following a fire on the near northeast side of Indy.

According to IFD, crews were called to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive around 3:30 a.m.

In fighting the fire, search crews located two teenagers with injuries from the fire. One was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, while the other went to Riley Hospital for Children.

One of the teenagers was said to be seriously injured.

The fire is under investigation.