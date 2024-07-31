20-year-old IU student drowns at Lake Tahoe

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Kentucky man, Owen McDonough, was positively identified as the drowning victim in an incident at Whale Beach in Lake Tahoe.

McDonough was a student of Indiana University.

In a social media post Indiana University Hockey shared the following:

Indiana hockey mourns the loss of student broadcaster and friend, Owen McDonough. Owen helped with pregame, postgame, intermission shows, as well as media tech and color commentary this past season. He will be greatly missed.❤️🕊️



The link to the GoFundMe is in our bio.

According to a the Carson City Sheriff's Office, McDonough was swimming with friends and was overcome by rough waters.

McDonough was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the sheriff's office.