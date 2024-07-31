Watch Now
20-year-old IU student drowns at Lake Tahoe

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old Kentucky man, Owen McDonough, was positively identified as the drowning victim in an incident at Whale Beach in Lake Tahoe.

McDonough was a student of Indiana University.

In a social media post Indiana University Hockey shared the following:

According to a the Carson City Sheriff's Office, McDonough was swimming with friends and was overcome by rough waters.

McDonough was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the sheriff's office.

