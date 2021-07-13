Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

23-year-old female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-70

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
70_ped_struck.png
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 15:58:15-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on I-70 just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was struck in the eastbound lanes near Harding Street just west of downtown Indianapolis.

When troopers arrived, they located the woman near the left shoulder of the interstate, unconscious and unresponsive. The driver was not on the scene.

The woman, later identified as Taylor Fletcher, 23, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was found and identified a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!