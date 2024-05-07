3 adults, 12 kids displaced after overnight arson fire on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three adults and 12 kids were displaced after a fire broke out in a carport beneath apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

According to IFD, a fire broke out in a carport and extended in apartment in the 5800 block of Cedarstone Court. The fire department has ruled the fire started intentionally.

One resident of the apartments was assisted from their home.

One firefighter sustained a slight injury during the 45 minute battle with the fire.

IFD Victims Assistance & Red Cross is working to find shelter for those impacted.

IFD asks anyone with information to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.