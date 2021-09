INDIANAPOLIS — Three boys declared missing early Monday in Decatur Township have been found safe, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

A 10-year-old, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old were found hours after they were last seen in the area of Trotter and Camby roads on the southwest side, IMPD Officer William A. Young said in a release.

A parent of one of the boys told WRTV's Rafael Sanchez the children are residents of Damar Services in the 6600 block of Decatur Boulevard.