3 children in buggy hospitalized after crash in Adams County

BERNE — Three children riding in a buggy were hospitalized following a crash Friday morning in Adams County.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 600 block of East County Road 700 South in Berne, Sheriff Daniel L. Mawhorr said in a news release.

A buggy with six children on board was operated by a 13-year-old who exited a driveway and failed to yield the right-of-way. A 28-year-old Berne woman driving eastbound collided with the buggy, Mawhorr said.

Medics transported one child to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

Two children were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while three other children received minor stretches and refused medical treatment, according to Mawhorr.