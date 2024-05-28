3 dead in multiple crashes around Indy late Monday and early Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people died in crashes around Indianapolis between 10 p.m. Monday night and 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

10 P.M. Monday: Fatal Hit-and-Run Go-Kart Crash

At about 10 p.m. on Monday night, officers with IMPD were called to the 1500 block of N. Fenton Avenue on the a person struck call.

Officers located an adult woman and a man with trauma injuries. Preliminary investigation found the pair were operating a go-kart and were struck by a vehicle.

The striking vehicle did not stay on the scene.

The woman died at the scene. The male, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

11:30 P.M. Monday: Fatal Motorcycle Crash

At about 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, officers with IMPD were called to the 8600 block of Southeastern Avenue for a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officers arrived and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. The motorcyclist eventually died at a local hospital.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

1:20 A.M. Tuesday: Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

At about 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a person died after being struck by a driver in the 6000 block of W. Washington Street.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the area for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the man struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to police. They have not released information regarding the suspect or their vehicle.

