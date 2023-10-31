3 people saved after Carbon monoxide poisoning in Whiteland

WHITELAND — Three people are recovering today after becoming ill from carbon monoxide in their duplex in Whiteland.

The Whiteland Fire Department says they were called to a home on Pearl Street in Whiteland for people feeling ill from possible carbon monoxide. Crews found two people outside the home who they immediately treated and then fire crew entered the home.

They found the home to be within explosive limits for natural gas and very high CO levels. Fire crews ventilated that home while another crew went to the other side to check on a person neighbors told them was likely inside .

They forced their way after no one answered the door and found a male resident unconscious on the bedroom floor.

Medics treated him outside where he regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The other two people were evaluated and one of them was taken to the hospital for treatment.