3 people struck, killed in separate incidents around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people died Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in pedestrian struck incidents around Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, IMPD officers were called to the 8900 block of U.S. 31.

According to IMPD, investigators believe a pedestrian was crossing the street not at a crosswalk or intersection when a driver going northbound struck him. The driver remained on scene. The pedestrian was declared deceased on scene.

Just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, police were called to the area around Sam Jones Expressway and I-70. At this location, a person was found dead after being struck by a vehicle.

A second crash occurred at this location between a semi and pickup truck. There were no injuries in this crash.

Just before 5:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to I-65 southbound at State Road 32 for a crash. Here, police found a person lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

I-65 southbound was closed for multiple hours as a result of this crash.