3 rescued from manhole in Hancock County, 1 hospitalized

HANCOCK COUNTY — Three people were rescued from a manhole in Hancock County Monday morning.

According to the Sugar Creek Township Fire Department, the department was called to the 2200 block of West Bedrock Lane, near U.S. 40 and South 200 West for a "confined space rescue".

When crews arrived, they found three people stuck inside a man hole. One of those three people, an adult male, was going in and out of consciousness.

Firefighters and paramedics were able to lower oxygen to the patient and it improved conditions during the rescue, according to the fire department.

All three trapped individuals were able to self extricate from the hole around 20 minutes after the call. One person was taken to a local hospital.

