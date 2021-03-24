3-year-old boy missing from Muncie believed to be in extreme danger

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-year-old boy from Muncie who is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeremiah P. Logan. Logan is described as a biracial male who stands 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Jeremiah was last seen wearing a green shirt and red underwear with no pants, shoes or socks.

Jeremiah was last seen with his grandmother, Marcia Logan around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Marcia is a 65-year-old white female who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Marcia is believed to be driving a white 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee license plate 6T15X8.

If you have any information on Jeremiah P. Logan, contact the Muncie Police Department at (765) 747-4838 or 911.

