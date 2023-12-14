30-year-old Indy man arrested for arson relating to Wednesday morning fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested on Thursday on a preliminary charge of arson after a house burned down on Wednesday on the city's east side.

According to IFD, crews were called to the 1300 block of N. Olney Street around 7:45 a.m. for a vacant double residence fire.

Crews worked to gain control of the fire fore nearly 30 minutes.

Throughout the investigation and firefight, the property showed signs of squatters and had numerous holes in the floors of the home.

Members of the community helped IFD and IMPD find the person responsible for the fire after an investigation found the fire to have started on purpose.

The man, who is not yet formally charged, faces preliminary charges of Arson, Battery and Criminal Mischief.